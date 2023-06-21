Fabrizio Romano provides update on Aston Villa target Unai Emery is a ‘big fan of’

Aston Villa transfer target Pau Torres is a solid defender and due to this it is no shock to see Fabrizio Romano report that the Premier League side face tough competition to sign him.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Pau Torres over the last month, via TheBirminghamMail. The defender played under Emery at Villarreal.

With Emery coming to Villa and helping the club qualify for Europe, there is an exciting feel amongst the fan base currently.

This is no shock, and to make fans even happier, the club are being linked with some top quality players. Torres is one of them.

(Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With Villa looking to strengthen their squad, they will have multiple targets. They may have to look elsewhere as a European giant are keen on Torres according to Romano.

Romano provided the latest on the future of the defender. He tweeted: “Bayern are informed on the conditions of the deal for Pau Torres, one of the left footed CB in the list in case Hernandez leaves the club.

“Aston Villa remain keen on signing Pau Torres; Unai Emery, big fan of the centre-back since Villarreal chapter.”

When a huge side like Bayern Munich come along, a team like Villa will always struggle to try and beat them to a signing. Despite this there is some positive news for the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich will only get involved in the deal if they lose their defender Lucas Hernandez will depart. Therefore, if Villa act quickly, then they could sign the La Liga star.

The ‘extraordinary‘ player could also be tempted by a reunion with Emery. Together, the two managed to beat Manchester United to win the Europa League.