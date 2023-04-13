Fabrizio Romano provides update on Wilfried Zaha

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha











Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – amid reports Arsenal want to sign him.. The player is currently available on a free contract in the summer.

Recently, the Crystal Palace star has been linked with multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich, as per Foot Mercato.

The 30 year-old is a legend at Selhurst Park. With his contract nearly over, he has the opportunity to finally try and get a move to a club that are higher up in their domestic league.

With so much news surfacing around the future of the Ivorian, it is good to finally get some information on his future from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Zaha has 89 goals for the Eagles. He was also praised and called ‘world class’ by Jurgen Klopp. With Arsenal playing in multiple competitions, it is no shock to see them linked to a good Premier League winger.

Romano’s latest update on Zaha, provided in his article for Caught Offside said: “I’m told Wilfried Zaha has not made a final decision on the future yet. Crystal Palace are offering him a very important contract; he will decide in the next weeks. I’m not aware of a concrete proposal or talks with Arsenal yet, Bayern have different priorities now.”

This is no doubt a negative update for those Arsenal fans who want to see Zaha in red and white. Understandably, the winger is taking time with his decision. He has spent most of his career at Palace and the fans adore him.

Despite this, the appeal of European football and playing for a club winning titles could be too good an offer to turn down. This will be the last time Zaha will be able to get a bigger move.

Of course the Palace fans will want him to stay to further cement himself in Palace history. For the time being, it is definitely positive news for them to hear that he has not decided to leave yet.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

