Fabrizio Romano provides Karou Mitoma update, amid links to Liverpool and Tottenham

Brighton winger Karou Mitoma is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League right now and has plenty of admirers.

Reports this week have claimed Liverpool are the latest club to express an interest in Mitoma. As we know, Tottenham and Arsenal are also known admirers.

However, Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify things around Mitoma in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

Mitoma is having a great start to the season and once again, Brighton appear to be on track for a fine campaign.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

However, those clubs wanting to buy Mitoma might well have to wait. According to Romano, Mitoma is going nowhere right now and stressed that links to Mitoma – and Evan Ferguson – will be constant.

“I’d like to clear up a few Man City transfer rumours that have been circulating, with some fans asking me in particular about the links with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, who has also been mentioned as someone Liverpool are keeping an eye on,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that there is nothing at the moment – I asked today and there is nothing to report on player or club side. Brighton love Mitoma and for sure they want him to stay on a long-term deal, it’s very normal to see top clubs following him but as I said for Evan Ferguson, also for Mitoma we’ll get ten or more links per week but nothing will happen this or next month.”

Mitoma has been key for Brighton in helping implement how Roberto de Zerbi wants to play. The Seagulls are believed to value him at at least the £70m mark.

A Liverpool player in the making

Of all the clubs wanting to take Mitoma from Brighton, you have to say he looks every bit the Liverpool player.

His pace out wide, ability to press, and then the composure to produce in the final third, make him an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Right now, Mitoma is looking like one of the very best wide forwards in the league. And if he continues to develop, then a big move will be coming his way.

If Liverpool do have an idea of replacing Mo Salah in the long run, then Karou Mitoma might well be the man for them.