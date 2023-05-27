Fabrizio Romano offers up very latest Declan Rice to Arsenal update











Arsenal will make their official first move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after the season has ended.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has taken to Twitter last night to update the Arsenal fans on just where things stand with Rice.

According to Romano’s latest tweet, the Gunners are ready and waiting to bid. They are set up with an opening offer and that offer will be coming West Ham’s way in June. It could mean, then, that the Gunners actually get their bid in before the next week is over and done with.

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s number one transfer target

It’s been mentioned since January pretty much but it is more apparent than ever that Arsenal are going to be going all out for Declan Rice this summer.

They have to get their signings right this time and push on from what has been and outstanding season overall. And with Granit Xhaka set to leave, signing a player like Rice is more important than ever.

Arsenal are set for a big summer once again. They need a few players in key positions and a player like Rice ticks just about every box you can imagine.

West Ham are believed to be looking for around £100m+ for Rice. It remains to be seen if the Gunners will go that high in their opening offer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

No time to rest

Just as one season ends it’s all eyes on the next for these big football clubs. It is like the work never stops and Mikel Arteta and Edu know that this summer is massive.

With Declan Rice, there is a hope at Arsenal that he can be the one to push them to the very next levels.

Rice has done so much with West Ham that he deserves his chance at a top four club. Going into next season, his signing should be enough to ensure Arsenal push City even further.