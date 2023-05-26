Arsenal still in lead for £100m star amid fresh interest from Manchester United - report











Declan Rice is a priority target for Arsenal and new reports suggest they are still the frontrunner for him despite fresh interest from Manchester United.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United have now entered the race for Arsenal target Declan Rice. He is expected to leave this summer.

Despite the fresh interest from Manchester United, the Gunners are seen as the frontrunners and are the ‘most advanced’ in their interest for the player.

Arsenal’s valuation is reportedly £10million short of West Ham’s for Rice and Manchester United entering the race has given the Hammers more bargaining power.

(Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal still frontrunners for Declan Rice

Rice, who looks to be valued at around £100million by West Ham, is a world-class midfielder. The England international is only 24 years old. The fact that he could grow and become even better than he is now is frightening.

The England star would massively improve Arsenal’s midfield. He could be the difference between the club finishing second and winning the Premier League next season.

This campaign, we saw the midfield at the club start to tire out towards the end of the season. They have good quality, but not good enough to be challenging and winning the title throughout the campaign.

Bringing in Rice would completely change that. They would be able to not drop off before the final few games of the Premier League.

No doubt Mikel Arteta will be desperate for the club to secure Rice ahead of Manchester United. The Gunners did finish second whilst their rivals look to have finished fourth.

Despite this, Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and are in the FA Cup final.

This makes the decision quite hard for Rice. It’s a big decision and he will have to decide which club he believes will challenge for trophies more next season.

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)