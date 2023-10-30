Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham Hotspur’s players are really enjoying training sessions under Ange Postecoglou.

Romano has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared what he’s heard about the Aussie’s training sessions at Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou has made quite the impact at Tottenham after joining from Celtic over the summer.

The Aussie boss has Spurs sitting two points clear at the top of the Premier League after picking up eight wins from his first 10 games in charge.

He’s yet to taste defeat in the league and has shocked many with just how quickly he’s turned Tottenham’s fortunes around.

Postecoglou came in off the back of a tumultuous campaign and even lost the club’s all-time top goalscorer in Harry Kane.

But he’s managed to get his methods across to his players immediately and has transformed Tottenham’s style of play in just a matter of months.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has already shared that Tottenham insiders claim Postecoglou has been ‘uncompromising’ in his approach.

Now, Romano claims his work behind the scenes has impressed his players.

What Tottenham’s players think of Postecoglou’s training sessions

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano shared what he’s heard about Postecoglou’s training sessions at Hotspur Way.

“What I wanted to share with you is that the players of Tottenham, from what I’m hearing, are not just happy with what they’re doing on the pitch on Sunday or during the week,” he said.

“But what they’re doing in training was the crucial change, from what I’m hearing, already in the pre-season and then then now. They enjoy the training sessions, they’re very happy with the high-pressing wanted by Ange Postecoglou.

“New mentality, new approach, new ideas. The pressing is absolutely crucial for Postecolgou, he’s really pushing. For Postecoglou it’s really important.

“But the players are enjoying the training sessions, they really like the manager’s approach, the manager’s ideas, the new tactical idea. They are very, very happy with Postecoglou.

“Many people didn’t know how good he was, now the numbers speak for him. But training sessions are always crucial to understand how good a manager is.

“In this case. It was absolutely something important for Tottenham.”

Postecoglou’s brilliant start to life at Spurs has shocked many but it’s clear his work behind the scenes is paying off at the moment.

He took over a side which had played pragmatic football for the past four years and has managed to transform them into one of the Premier League’s best attacking sides.

It’s exciting for Tottenham fans that this is just the beginning and you would expect Spurs to improve even further under Postecoglou.