Fabrizio Romano now shares if Liverpool could go and sign Nicolo Barella in the coming days

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, and Fabrizio Romano has now delivered his verdict on the rumours.

It is no secret at this point that the Reds are still in the market for a new midfielder. They signed Wataru Endo last week in what was a shock deal, but Jurgen Klopp would definitely want one more player to bolster the middle of his park.

Could Barella be the one? Here’s what Romano said on the Residency App.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano shuts down Nicolo Barella to Liverpool rumours

Nicolo Barella is one of the best midfielders in Italy, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has publicly spoken highly of him.

“He is a top-class player,” the German once said in an interview.

Just last month, journalist Rudy Galletti claimed on X that Barella is a player on Liverpool‘s radar, and the Reds were apparently discussing a potential transfer.

There are still quite a few rumours floating around about Barella and Liverpool, and one fan decided to ask Romano for an update on the same.

On the Residency App last night, the journalist replied: “Barella stays (at Inter)!”

Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Time is running out for Liverpool.

There is just over a week left in the transfer window, and the Reds still desperately need a top-quality number six. Endo is a good player, but is he really on the level of someone like Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia? We don’t think so.

All eyes will be on Klopp now in the coming days to see what he can do. Barella doesn’t seem to be an option, which begs the question – who else is?

It will be interesting to see who Liverpool will go after in the coming days.