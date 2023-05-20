Report: Tottenham turn attentions BACK to Julian Nagelsmann and he could now be their next manager











Tottenham have turned their attentions back to German manager Julian Nagelsmann and he is now back in the mix to become the next boss of Spurs.

Nagelsmann was believed to be out of the running but according to The Times tonight, the German is back in the running.

The former Bayern coach apparently wants more confirmation on how much of a say he’d have over things at Spurs.

And it’s believed there could be some wriggle room from Daniel Levy and co as they look to get their man.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann to finally join Tottenham

This is becoming quite the saga for Tottenham. One minute it’s on, the next it’s off. Nagelsmann is clearly after some big assurances from Daniel Levy and it’s obvious he wants those things ironing out.

Of course, Nagelsmann is a top young manager who fits the profile of what Spurs need. Nagelsmann ticks so many boxes that really, in the end, it might be worth Levy giving into a few things.

The big one will be how the relationship with a new DOF works and what Nagelsmann will get to say when it comes to transfers.

If that can’t be ironed out, then you feel once again this might end up with nothing moving forward.

Feel for Spurs fans

We’re now nearly two months down the line from Antonio Conte being sacked and this will be about the fourth time Nagelsmann has been tipped.

Tottenham fans are being put through it really. Yes, it’s admirable that Levy is taking his time and there is no mad rush.

But Spurs fans want some answers before the summer and it’s surely important they have a new manager in charge before the season finishes.

Ryan Mason won’t be getting it. His audition has been poor. Nagelsmann is the one a lot at Tottenham want and it seems it might be back on.