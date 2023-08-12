Fabrizio Romano has just revealed the huge length of Moises Caicedo’s Chelsea contract

It looks like Moises Caicedo is eventually going to end up a Chelsea player and not at Liverpool.

The Brighton midfielder is the subject of a huge bidding war between the Reds and the Blues but right now, it looks like Chelsea have got their man.

After reports this evening suggested the Blues will pay £115m for Caicedo, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed the huge contract Caicedo will sign. And it’s quite breathtaking.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Taking to X just now, Romano has revealed that Caicedo will sign a deal taking him right the way through untill 2031.

Remarkably though, there is also an added year option in their taking Caicedo to 2032. It means, in reality, that Chelsea are effectively tying Caicedo down to just short of a ten-year deal.

Chelsea have made a habit of handing out really long deals ever since Todd Boehly came in. It’s seen as a way to navigate FFP rules, but at the same time, carries risk.

Caicedo’s nine-year contract will be the longest agreed yet of the Boehly reign.

Caicedo contract at Chelsea is quite something

It’s like winning the jackpot for Moises Caicedo, this. A contract that sees him paid huge money for nearly a full decade.

It really is quite something to behold.

Whether or not this bold strategy from Chelsea will yield the long-term results they want remains to be seen. But this is a huge commitment to a player who is already costing a fortune.

Certainly, you can see why Caicedo is pushing for Chelsea, and not Liverpool!