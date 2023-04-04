Fabrizio Romano delivers Theo Hernandez to Arsenal update to replace Kieran Tierney











Arsenal are at risk of losing Kieran Tierney this summer, and AC Milan star Theo Hernandez reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners last week.

Tierney, when he is fit, is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. He’s no Oleksandr Zinchenko, but as an old-school full-back who bombs up and down the pitch, he’s better than most others.

Lack of game time this season has put his future up in the air now, and Arsenal will need a replacement if he goes. Would Theo Hernandez be a solid option?

A report from Italy this week made a bizarre claim that Mikel Arteta and Edu are willing to offer Tierney or Zinchenko to sign Hernandez in a player-plus-cash deal.

The Frenchman is a fantastic left-back, and he’d be a solid option for numerous top European clubs. However, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Milan will not sell him to Arsenal unless a crazy offer arrives on the table.

He further revealed that even a bid between £43 million and £52 million will not be enough to convince the Serie A giants to let him go this summer.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Substack, Romano said: “Despite links with Arsenal, Theo Hernandez is almost untouchable at this stage, Milan would not even consider €50 million or €60 million (£43m or £52m) bids for him.

“A crucial player for them who could only leave for crazy money.”

TBR View:

Hernandez, branded as a player who’s becoming the ‘strongest left-back in the world‘ by Stefano Pioli in December, came through Atletico Madrid’s youth setup and joined Real Madrid in 2017. After a couple of years there, the Galacticos sold him to AC Milan, and his life has been very different since,

The Frenchman, still only 25, is a fantastic left-back. He is one of the best in his position in the entire Serie A, and it’s no surprise at all that he’ll be on the radar of numerous top targets this summer.

Arsenal’s interest is understandable if Tierney is leaving this summer, but we just can’t see why Hernandez would move to the Emirates to be a backup because he’s never going to displace Zinchenko.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but if Romano is to be believed, the chances of Arsenal signing Hernandez are extremely slim.

