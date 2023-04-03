Report: Arsenal could include Oleksandr Zinchenko in swap deal for Theo Hernandez











Arsenal are looking to increase their squad in the summer and the latest reports suggest they could include Oleksandr Zinchenko in a swap deal.

Italian publication Calciomercato have revealed that the Gunners want AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. They are willing to include Kieran Tierney or Oleksandr Zinchenko in a player-plus-cash deal. They say he is rated between £61.5million and £70million.

Arsenal are surprise contenders for the Premier League title. It’s great to see a new team challenge Manchester City for the first time in years. The Gunners are currently in first place and are six points from City. Only time will tell us if they can hold on, but it looks likely.

Hernandez has won the Serie A with AC Milan, and the World Cup with France, so he is definitely a great player. Arsenal fans will be gutted to hear Zinchenko could be swapped as is currently having a great debut season for the Gunners.

Hernandez is a good defensive asset and also an amazing attacker. He has picked up three goals and three assists in the Italian top flight-this campaign.

Arsenal linked with surprise move for Theo Hernandez

AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini has been full of praise for Hernandez. He has said in the past that he is a ‘very special’ player.

This isn’t surprising, and to get praise from one of the best defenders to ever play the game makes it special. It is easy to see why the Gunners want him. If they could swap Tierney instead and have both Hernandez and Zinchenko, then they would be in a great position.

Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League and they will also be competing in the Champions League next season. Therefore they need squad depth and Hernandez will be an ideal signing for them. It will be hard no doubt as there will most likely be more competition if he is available.

