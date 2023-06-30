Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘here we go’ on Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal contract

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have come to an agreement with youngster Ethan Nwaneri over a new contract at the club.

Nwaneri became Arsenal’s youngest player when he made his debut against Brentford last season.

However, there had been some doubt over his future, with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea sniffing around to try and snatch him away from the Gunners.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But taking to Twitter just now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal has been agreed between Arsenal and Nwaneri to extend his contract with the club.

Romano confirms that a scholarship contract has been signed and that when Nwaneri turns 17, a professional contract will then kick into place.

Nwaneri is very much seen as the future for Arsenal and there are high hopes at Hale End that he can be the next superstar to emerge from the academy.

Indeed, Jack Wilshere has sung Nwaneri’s praises, suggesting he is already at an unplayable level.

“In the first half, he tried to find the spaces, playing in people’s backs and creating space for himself, and we couldn’t find him a little bit,” Wilshere said after an Arsenal under-18s game with Man United.

“In the second half, he was very good. He was unplayable at times. He had a few good moments.”

Getting everything right

This summer window is turning into a memorable one for Arsenal fans. Not only are they making big signings who can genuinly improve them, but they’re doing other business as well.

Getting Nwaneri tied down to a new contract was always going to be important and it looks like they’ve finally done it.

Following on from the likes of Saka, Ramsdale and hopefully, William Saliba, Arsenal’s future looks bright.