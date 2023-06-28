The latest reports will somewhat worry fans of Arsenal as they suggest academy star Ethan Nwaneri is attracting the interest of two Premier League rivals.

According to The Evening Standard, Manchester City and Chelsea are both trying to sign the exciting Arsenal talent this summer.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal have until Friday to agree scholarship terms with the Hale End product.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners apparently face competition from the Blues and City. The two are apparently as the highest payers when it comes to academy players.

Arsenal are doing all they can to keep him at the club. The report suggests that they have offered him an attractive offer and they have mapped out how he will have a path into the first team.

Arsenal could lose Nwaneri to Premier League rivals

This is big news for the Gunners. Their academy has shown so much success over recent years. Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are all either key players or involved in the squad.

Due to this, they will not want to lose another exciting prospect. Mikel Arteta clearly believes he is the real deal as he gave the 16-year-old his Premier League debut against Brentford last season.

This saw the attacking player become the youngest player to ever feature in a Premier League match. He was 15-years-old at the time.

As part of the NXGN Awards, Goal.com named both Nwaneri and Brooke Norton-Cuffy among the best 50 wonderkids in world football right now.

You can understand why other big clubs are interested in Nwaneri. No doubt it may be hard for Arsenal to keep ahold of him but with the player part of their youth setup, they will hope he stays loyal to the club.