Fabrizio Romano claims Wolves are edging ever closer to ‘incredible’ signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Matt Doherty.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Thursday to claim Wolves are in the “final stages” of talks.

The transfer insider says an agreement is “now close” for Doherty to return to Molineux on a free transfer.

Doherty became a fan favourite at Wolves during his previous spell at Molineux.

He joined Wolves in January 2013 from Bury and played for them until his move to Tottenham in 2020.

During his time at Wolves, Doherty helped his team earn promotion from League One and the Championship.

He clocked up 302 appearances in old gold, also registering 28 goals and 41 assists.

Doherty then spent two-and-a-half years at Tottenham before joining Atletico Madrid in January.

He was on a contract until the end of the season and he’s now a free agent.

Our view

It’s good to hear that Doherty, a Wolves fan favourite, appears to be on his way back to Molineux.

He’s a signing that makes sense, with Julen Lopetegui seemingly looking for an upgrade on Jonny.

Indeed, the Express & Star recently reported that Wolves are ready to hear offers for the Spaniard.

The Wolves boss has shown he’ll go to a back three system with wing-backs in games if he needs to.

Doherty is an outstanding right wing-back so this would certainly suit him.

Perhaps Lopetegui also feels that the likes of Mario Lemina and Joao Goes can help him out if he plays at right-back.

“He’s so good, it’s incredible,” Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski said of Doherty in December last year.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we get a “here we go” from Romano and then an official Wolves statement.