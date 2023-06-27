Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham will soon unveil ‘extraordinary’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur should be announcing the signing of Guglielmo Vicari any time now.

Spurs turned their attention away from David Raya and onto the Empoli goalkeeper, with negotiations moving fast.

Tottenham quickly struck a deal and, for a few days now, the decisive steps of the transfer have been taking place.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Vicario has completed the second part of his medical with Spurs.

In addition, all the documents have been signed, and the Italian should be unveiled as a Tottenham player soon.

Vicario has penned a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2028, added Romano.

‘The second-best Italian stopper’

Based on Romano’s comments, it looks like the Spurs announcement will be the very next step of this move.

Tottenham have been looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer.

Spurs initially focused on Brentford’s David Raya, but they seem to have turned their attentions elsewhere.

Apparently, the Bees weren’t budging on their £40million valuation of their asset in between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Vicario will reportedly cost Tottenham just over £16million.

there have been plenty of positive reports from the likes of Alasdair Gold regarding Vicario.

‘The view in Italy is that Vicario was second only to Inter’s Andre Onana in Serie A with his performances last season,’ said Gold.

‘And (he) has become the second-best Italian stopper behind PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.’

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

And last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things at Empoli.

In addition, Tottenham are signing a player that Manchester United were reportedly monitoring too.

All in all, Vicario looks promising. Let’s see how he does in pre-season and beyond for the Lilywhites.