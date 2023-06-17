Fabrizio Romano claims reported Tottenham target is wanted by Al Nassr

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech in recent months.

Back in April, AS Roma Live claimed that Spurs were eyeing a summer move for the Morocco international.

As well as Tottenham, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain were apparently looking at Ziyech too.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now suggested that Spurs and their rival European suitors risk missing out.

The transfer insider relayed a report from Footmercato claiming Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are now in pursuit.

They are reportedly “advancing in talks” to sign Ziyech from Chelsea, with negotiations underway.

In addition, the player is “open to discuss” and a proposal has been made, Romano added on Twitter.

Chelsea are now expecting final bids from Saudi clubs for Ziyech as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he added.

Our view

If there’s one thing Tottenham are lacking in attack at the moment, it’s a creative outlet.

Harry Kane has shouldered the responsibility in the last few years, dropping deep and linking the team together.

While he has done a great job, it shouldn’t be his burden to bear. He should be playing higher up.

That’s why they need a top-quality player who can play as a No. 10, and Ziyech could’ve been just that.

Admittedly, Spurs’ alleged interest doesn’t seem to have developed beyond the surface-level ‘monitoring’ stage.

As a lead, it wasn’t the strongest, and now it looks as though the ‘incredible’ No. 10 could be going elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have made some progress in the market so far, based on recent reports.

Spurs are seemingly closing in on signing Dejan Kulusevski permanently, and David Raya to N17 seems likely too.

Now Tottenham finally have a new manager, the ball can start rolling.