Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea in the past, and it looks like Spurs have revived their interest now.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are under the charge of interim managers at the moment, which is unusual. Nobody knows who will be the man at the helm next season, but they still continue to be linked with top players.

Ziyech to Tottenham is the latest link to come out of the rumour mill this week.

Tottenham have sent signals to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

AS Roma Live report this week that along with Jose Mourinho’s side and Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer.

The Moroccan was very close to leaving Stamford Bridge for PSG last year.

Everything was agreed between the two clubs and the player over the deal, but Chelsea submitted the wrong documents three times, and that caused the deal to collapse.

The report claims PSG are still looking at Ziyech, but there is a good chance he could stay in England, with Tottenham keen to sign him this summer.

It has been claimed that ‘in the last few hours, Tottenham have launched signals of appreciation’ for Ziyech, who they describe as an ‘acrobatic’ winger.

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of £18 million to let him go.

TBR View:

If there’s one thing Tottenham are lacking in attack at the moment, it’s a creative outlet.

A lot of that burden has fallen on Harry Kane’s shoulders over the last few years. The Englishman has had to drop deep and link the whole team together, and he has done an exceptional job doing that. However, Spurs fans would rather have their striker high up.

That’s why they need a top-quality player who can play as a number 10, and Ziyech could be just that. The Chelsea ace has excellent vision and he can score goals himself too. That makes him a very good option, and at just £18 million, he’d be a bargain.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Ziyech, Tottenham and Chelsea this summer.

