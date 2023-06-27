Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Daniel Levy is personally trying to sign James Maddison for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs face a huge summer ahead as they bid to build a squad in Ange Postecoglou’s image and it seems they are closing in on a deal to sign Maddison.

The Aussie boss has identified the Leicester star as his top target as he bids to re-shape his midfield.

Indeed, The Athletic reported just today that Tottenham are expected to agree a deal with Leicester to sign Maddison this week.

The 26-year-old has been a long-standing target for Spurs and it seems that Levy is heading up negotiations with Leicester to land him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Levy now trying to sign Maddison

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday and claimed that Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Maddison.

The journalist notes that Levy wants to snap up the midfielder as soon as possible.

Spurs were facing stiff competition for Maddison’s signature just a couple of weeks ago as Newcastle were also keen.

But Tottenham seem to be pressing ahead with their attempts to sign the Foxes star after the Magpies cooled their interest.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Maddison has been exceptional for Leicester over the past five seasons and has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

He registered 19 goal involvements in a struggling Leicester side last season, but his brilliant form wasn’t enough to keep them in England’s top flight.

Spurs fans will be hoping that Levy manages to get this one over the line as they have been crying out for a player like Maddison for quite some time now.