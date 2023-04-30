Fabrizio Romano claims Aymeric Laporte is considering his future amid Tottenham interest











Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is now considering his future ahead of the summer, after claims he’s already been offered to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are facing a crucial summer ahead as they bid to appoint a new manager and secure Harry Kane’s long-term future at the club.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have been heavily linked to the role, but it remains to be seen whether or not either manager would be willing to take the job.

And despite not having a permanent manager lined up, Spurs are seemingly pressing ahead with their plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Indeed, 90 Min reported earlier this month that Aymeric Laporte has been offered to Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has been exceptional for City over the years, but he’s struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Now, Fabrizio Romano claims that Laporte is considering his future ahead of the summer.

Laporte considering his future

Speaking in his latest video on YouTube, Romano shared an update on Laporte’s future amid interest from Tottenham.

The transfer insider claims that the City star would prefer a move to Barcelona, but that seems unlikely at this moment in time.

“Keep an eye on Aymeric Laporte with Manchester City,” Romano said. “At the moment, they don’t want to comment because they are totally focused on the possibility to win the treble.

“The cup, the Champions League and the Premier League, this is why they don’t want any distraction on the transfer market.

“But it’s important to say about Aymeric Laporte that there are some possibilities to leave Manchester City in the summer. He will explore his options because he wants to play as a regular starter.

“This is the idea of the player, his biggest dream would be to try Barcelona. This is the priority for Laporte in the future, but the reality is that Barcelona are going to sign Inigo Martinez in that position and also they are going to save their financial situation for the Leo Messi deal.”

Tottenham have really struggled defensively this season after failing to bring in a top-quality option over the past couple of windows.

Clement Lenglet has been relatively solid since making the switch from Barca on a season-long loan, but Spurs will surely need to bring in further reinforcements over the summer.

Laporte has been exceptional for City over the past few seasons and he would certainly provide a quality option at centre-back for Spurs.

But it seems the £57 million man may have his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, which could make it difficult for Spurs to lure him to north London.

