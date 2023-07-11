Aston Villa have been heavily linked with Pau Torres in recent weeks.

For instance, the Daily Mail reported in June that Villans boss Unai Emery wanted a reunion with the Villarreal ace.

At the start of last week, Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that Villa had ‘done and sealed’ a move for Torres.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A few days later, Super Deporte claimed Torres would be arriving at Aston Villa ‘next Tuesday’ to join.

That report is proving to be accurate, as the Spain international appears to be travelling to England today.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Villa’s pursuit of Torres, taking to Twitter with the news.

“Pau Torres, finally on his way to England as he’s at the airport prepared to travel to Birmingham,” wrote Romano.

“He will be unveiled as new Aston Villa player on five year deal very soon.”

Our view

Villa have enjoyed a superb 2023 so far, embarking on a run of form that saw them qualify for Europe.

This summer, the Villans are doing just as well on the recruitment and transfer front.

They’ve already landed Youri Tielemans, a superb Premier League-proven midfielder, on a free transfer.

Villa are now seemingly closing in on another huge statement of intent in Torres, who is an outstanding player.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The Spaniard has been labelled an ‘amazing’ defender.

He has an impressive record for Villarreal over the years and has also won 23 caps for Spain.

Emery is a big fan of Torres and it’ll be great to see those two reunite.

It doesn’t look like Villa fans will have to wait long for an announcement either.