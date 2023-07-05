Arsenal have done incredibly well in the summer transfer window so far, signing (or closing towards) several top players.

The Gunners have landed Kai Havertz and are seemingly edging towards Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber too.

Obviously in every transfer window there will also be targets who end up moving elsewhere.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

This now seems to be the case with a midfielder Arsenal have been linked with in recent months – Davide Frattesi.

According to 90Min, Arsenal sent scouts to watch the Sassuolo ace last season.

As well as the Gunners, the likes of Brighton, Tottenham and Chelsea were apparently eyeing Frattesi.

However, Arsenal’s interest never really went beyond surface level.

Meanwhile, the player himself didn’t seem keen on a move to the Premier League at this moment in time.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Frattesi will soon be undergoing a medical at Inter Milan.

The transfer insider also relayed comments from Sassuolo’s CEO about the midfielder’s move to the San Siro.

Our view

Frattesi wouldn’t have been a bad shout for Arsenal or any other top Premier League team.

‘English pundits would love to commentate on Frattesi’s matches,’ ScoutedFTBL wrote last year.

‘He brings pace, power, passion and desire to the game, and has been a consistent performer that rarely puts in bad shift.

‘He’s a big-bodied midfielder that throws his weight around, bruises the opposition and seeks to domi­nate within his sphere of influence.

‘He looks like a night­mare to play against as he constantly snaps at the heels of his direct opponent in attempts to win back possession.’

With all this in mind, he’d have been a good asset for the Gunners.

However, Frattesi suggested he didn’t really fancy a move to the Premier League at this moment in time.

That’s fair enough really. Anyway, Serie A is a top league and their teams have been impressing on the continent too.

Inter will be in the Champions League alongside Arsenal so there’s a chance we may see those two lock horns next season.