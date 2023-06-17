Arsenal have been linked with Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi in recent weeks.

90Min claimed in May that the Gunners were eyeing the 23-year-old ahead of the summer window.

With the transfer window now in full swing, Arsenal have certainly hit the ground running in terms of business.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

And while Frattesi may not have been too much on their wish-list, it looks like he’s ruled himself out of a move.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to relay comments from the Italian about a prospective Premier League move.

“Bid from Premier League?” said Frattesi.

“I told Sassuolo that honestly I don’t feel that’s the best step for me now. I’m not ready to go abroad yet.

“I’d rather stay in Serie A – my priority is to continue in Italy, Sassuolo are now also informed.”

‘A nightmare to play against’

Credit to Frattesi for making it clear that he doesn’t fancy a move away from Serie A just yet.

Any English – or just non-Italian – clubs that might have been after him now know to cool their interest.

Interestingly, Frattesi suggested a year ago that he was open to a Premier League move.

Obviously he’s free to change his mind, and besides, Serie A is a great league to be in.

It would be surprising if the likes of Napoli, the Milan giants, or Juventus don’t make a move for him.

In a way, it’s a bit of a shame. Frattesi is a top talent who would’ve been a good shout for the likes of Arsenal.

‘English pundits would love to commentate on Frattesi’s matches,’ ScoutedFTBL wrote last year.

‘He brings pace, power, passion and desire to the game, and has been a consistent performer that rarely puts in bad shift.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘He’s a big-bodied midfielder that throws his weight around, bruises the opposition and seeks to domi­nate within his sphere of influence.

‘He looks like a night­mare to play against as he constantly snaps at the heels of his direct opponent in attempts to win back possession.

‘And he is quick too, regularly demonstrating great recov­ery speed that makes him a very valuable asset when de­fending in transition – an important virtue in a ball-domi­nant team that wants to defend high up the pitch.’