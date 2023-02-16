Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal free transfer target hasn't agreed to Barcelona move











Fabrizio Romano claims that Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka hasn’t agreed to join Barcelona yet despite recent reports, with Arsenal reportedly keen to sign him for free.

Arsenal have already moved to bring in Jakub Kiwior last month and bolstered Mikel Arteta’s options at centre-back. The former Spezia defender is yet to make an appearance for the Gunners, but they were linked with Ndicka before landing him.

Journalist Ryan Taylor suggested in January that Arsenal will attempt to land Ndicka on a free transfer this summer.

The 23-year-old’s deal with Frankfurt is set to expire at the end of the season and Sport1 claimed earlier this week that he has already agreed to a move to Camp Nou.

But it seems that the French defender has not yet made a decision over his next move, despite interest from Barca.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Ndicka hasn’t agreed to Barcelona move

Romano provided an update on Ndicka’s situation in Frankfurt on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

The transfer insider claims he will not be renewing his deal with the Bundesliga outfit, but he hasn’t agreed terms with Xavi’s side either.

“He didn’t extend the contract with Eintracht and the expectation is for him to leave on a free contract at the end of the season. What’s going on? We had records of an agreement between Barcelon and Ndicka on a free transfer but at the moment from what I’m told, sources deny this agreement,” Romano said.

“They say there is nothing agreed between Barcelona and Ndicka. Barcelona are among many clubs following the player in Italy, England, Germany and Spain, so it’s a big opportunity on a free transfer.

“This is why many clubs are following him, including Barca but they never had any agreement in place. So at the moment the situation remains open for Ndicka.”

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ndicka has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga this season and he will undoubtedly attract plenty of interest on a free transfer.

Yet, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are still interested in signing him after landing Kiwior last month.

The Gunners already have Gabriel Magalhaes as their left-sided centre-back, with Kiwior seen as his understudy. It would make little sense for Arteta’s men to bring in another left-footed defender, even if Ndicka is available for free.

