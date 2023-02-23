Fabio Vieira says he has struck up a good friendship with Gabriel Martinelli











Fabio Vieira has told Arsenal’s official website that he has struck up a good friendship with Gabriel Martinelli since moving to the Emirates in the summer, sharing how the Brazilian helped him settle in in North London.

Vieira looks to have the potential to be an outstanding signing for the Gunners. Arsenal made a big statement by quickly wrapping up a £34 million deal for the Portuguese in the summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 22-year-old has found opportunities difficult to come by, particularly in the Premier League. However, he has shown glimpses of quality. He has scored one goal and contributed two assists in fewer than 300 minutes in the top-flight.

Fabio Vieira lauds Gabriel Martinelli

Of course, his most recent goal contribution came at the weekend as he set up Martinelli for Arsenal’s fourth goal in their dramatic win over Aston Villa.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It was clear just how much the assist meant to Vieira. He could be seen celebrating the moment that ball found its way to Martinelli.

Obviously, the most important thing was that it sealed the victory for Arsenal. But perhaps it may have been even sweeter for Vieira because of who finished off the chance.

Vieira has now opened up on how he has found life since moving to the Premier League. And he explained how the Portuguese-speaking members of the squad, particularly Martinelli, have had a big impact on him.

“Now I can feel at home. My teammates have helped me a lot. I remember Cedric, Gabi Martinelli and Jesus spoke the same language which made things easy to talk to them, and they explained everything to me so they were very important,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“I didn’t know Gabi Martinelli before I came here, but after that we started to have a good friendship. He’s a good person with a good heart, and we felt a connection between us from the beginning.”

This season has probably not gone to plan for Vieira from a personal point of view. However, it has probably been beneficial that he has not been needed as much.

That has allowed him to settle into his surroundings. And Mikel Arteta now has the opportunity to unleash him when the time is right.

Certainly, the thought of Vieira and Martinelli playing in the same side a lot more will excite a lot of Arsenal fans.