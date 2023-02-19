What Fabio Vieira did immediately after pass to Martinelli for Arsenal goal











It is a good thing Gabby Agbonlahor did not spot what Fabio Vieira did moments earlier after the pundit criticised Gabriel Martinelli for celebrating prematurely before scoring Arsenal’s fourth goal on Saturday.

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League with a dramatic win over Aston Villa yesterday lunchtime. But first, their supporters were put through more pain.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Villa led twice during the first-half. And it was only in stoppage-time at the end of the second-half that Arsenal actually led. Jorginho’s strike went in off Emi Martinez.

What Fabio Vieira did after finding Gabriel Martinelli before Arsenal goal

But the points were sealed when Martinelli ran the ball into an empty net moments later. The Brazilian capitalised on Martinez going up for a Villa corner.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Oddly, Agbonlahor slammed Martinelli as disrespectful for celebrating before he had finished the chance off. But he was not the first player on that pitch to believe that Arsenal were about to score.

It was Vieira who slid Martinelli in. And as soon as the Portuguese saw that the young forward was through, he could clearly be seen by the television cameras celebrating as if the ball was already in the back of the net.

You can understand the relief for the Gunners. It has been a turbulent time for Arsenal. They had not won any of their previous four games in all competitions.

And for Vieira, it was important to be able to make an impact. He has not had the easiest first season at the Emirates following his £34 million move. So it would have meant a lot to him to play the right pass to set Martinelli up for that moment.

And Saturday’s result could be looked back upon as a real turning point for Arsenal if they go on and win the Premier League title from here.