Fabio Paratici is now trying sign ‘world class’ player who Spurs were linked with for another club

Fabio Paratici is working in the background to help Lazio try and sign Wilfried Zaha this summer – just months after Tottenham Hotspur were apparently growing confident of landing the winger.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Crystal Palace star is leaning towards joining Lazio after agreeing terms with a number of clubs.

Earlier in the year, it had appeared that Wilfried Zaha may be Spurs-bound. Reports from London World in March claimed that Tottenham were growing confident of signing Zaha after speaking with his representatives.

Paratici trying to help Lazio sign Tottenham-linked Zaha

The links with Spurs have seemingly gone quiet in more recent times. But perhaps there is a very good reason for that.

Football Transfers reports that Zaha has agreed terms with the likes of Fenerbahce, Al-Nassr and even Palace. However, he is now edging closer to choosing to join Lazio.

The report suggests that playing in the Champions League is a factor in his decision. And interestingly, it is noted that Fabio Paratici is working on the deal in the background.

Of course, Paratici left his role as Tottenham’s director of football in April after receiving a ban.

Interestingly, Football London recently reported that Paratici still has an influence at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, helping the club on a consultancy basis.

But it seems that it is Lazio who find themselves in the driving seat to sign Zaha, partially thanks to Paratici.

In fairness, Tottenham appear to have other plans. As reported by The Athletic, Spurs are set to sign Manor Solomon on a five-year contract.

With that, there is probably little need to target someone like Zaha also. And of course, the links in March came long before Ange Postecoglou was confirmed as the club’s new manager.

Zaha is a ‘world-class‘ player. And his contract situation makes him a particularly appealing target for many.

It now seems that it is Paratici, rather than Tottenham, in line to win the race as things stand.