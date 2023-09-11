‘Beautiful personality’: Coach amazed by ‘extraordinary’ £17m Tottenham player; makes exciting prediction

Guglielmo Vicario has been lauded for the ‘extraordinary’ impact he has made at Tottenham Hotspur by AC Milan goalkeeping coach Luigi Turci as the Spurs summer signing looks to push for his first cap for his country.

Turci was speaking to Tuttomercatoweb with the 26-year-old in the current Italy squad and looking to get his chance ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Guglielmo Vicario has seen his stock rise considerably over the last 12 months. His form for Empoli saw him force his way into the Italy squad. And he has since started to prove himself in the Premier League with Tottenham following a £17 million move.

He has made a number of outstanding saves. And he appears to have settled into playing the way Ange Postecoglou wants so, so well.

Turci lauds Tottenham summer signing Vicario

Italy have got their work cut out if they hope to qualify for Euro 2024. So that may explain why Turci – who worked with Donnarumma at Milan – thinks Luciano Spaletti should stick with the PSG star. However, he was full of praise for Vicario and insisted that his time will come.

“Donnarumma is of absolute value and for me he will beat every record made by his colleagues previously,” he told Tuttomercatoweb. “If he continues like this, Vicario will have his chances. I saw the start of the season at Tottenham and he is an added value, he was decisive for the results thanks to extraordinary interventions. He seems to be there forever, even with his teammates he shows a beautiful personality. But now is not the best time to see it.”

Vicario is unlucky to be a similar age to Donnarumma, who has been number one for some time. And he is probably still some way off reaching his peak.

But Vicario is now a number one in the Premier League. He is going to get the opportunity to stake a real claim to push ahead of Donnarumma in the pecking order.

He has made a phenomenal start to life in North London. And Tottenham will be optimistic that they are only going to improve as the players get even more comfortable with playing Postecoglou’s style.

It is remarkable that Vicario is only in his third season as a number one at the highest level. Certainly, you can understand why Turci is so optimistic about his future.