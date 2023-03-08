Fabio Paratici actually offered AC Milan chance to sign Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr











Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici reportedly offered AC Milan the chance to sign Pape Matar Sarr last summer.

That’s according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who has offered some insight into a meeting that took place in Milan back in July.

Tottenham are preparing for a huge clash against the Serie A champions tonight as both sides look to book their place in the Champions League quarter-final.

Sarr was a standout performer in Spurs’ 1-0 loss at the San Siro last month and while Oliver Skipp is likely to get the nod over him tonight, he could still feature.

But it seems that the 20-year-old could have easily been lining up for the Rossoneri in north London tonight.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Paratici offered Milan chance to sign Sarr

Di Marzio reports, on his website Grand Hotel Calciomercato, that Spurs actually offered Milan three players during negotiations for Japhet Tanganga last summer.

Paratici was attempting to trim Conte’s squad down during a busy summer window and offered the Italian champions the chance to sign Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Sarr, of course.

Two of those players are now out on loan, while Tanganga is finding minutes hard to come by in north London.

But Sarr has been impressive over the past couple of months and due to the injuries to Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, he’s beginning to find his feet at Spurs.

Milan were apparently keen on the idea of signing the Senegal international, but opted to bring in Aster Vranckx instead.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Conte will probably be thankful that Sarr didn’t make the switch to Italy as it would have left him alarmingly short in the middle of the park.

Sarr looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and Harry Kane said he possesses ‘fantastic quality’ after he made his Champions League debut at the San Siro last month.

