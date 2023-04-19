Fabio Carvalho may now be wishing he joined Arsenal over Liverpool











Little more than a year after Arsenal were eyeing a potential move, Fabio Carvalho could be on his way out of Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano told his Here We Go podcast this week that Fabio Carvalho will be leaving Liverpool this summer after just one year at Anfield.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

It has been a tough first year at Anfield for the 20-year-old following his £5 million move. In fact, he has seen just two minutes of Premier League action since the domestic season resumed after the World Cup.

Fabio Carvalho may rue Liverpool move little more than a year after Arsenal interest

Romano has been told that the attacking midfielder will be on the move. And with that, Carvalho would be forgiven for wondering if he made the right move last year.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Perhaps Liverpool will loan him out. It seems much too soon to write him off on Merseyside altogether.

But when you consider what other clubs were also keen, Carvalho may be rueing his decision.

According to the Daily Star, one of those who wanted the youngster were Arsenal. Of course, it has been a remarkable season for the Gunners.

They are well-stocked in attacking areas. But when you consider what Mikel Arteta is building, it is clearly an exciting time for an attacking player to move to the Emirates.

Carvalho was outstanding with Fulham last season, scoring 10 goals and contributing eight assists. And he has previously showed glimpses of his quality in the Premier League, both with the Cottagers and the Reds.

Arsenal’s youngsters are playing with bravery. And whatever they achieve this season, there is real excitement about what they could do in the years to come.

Carvalho would potentially thrive in those surroundings. Certainly, he has the talent to be a ‘fantastic‘ and devastating player.

He must be wondering whether heading to Liverpool was simply the right move at the wrong time for him.