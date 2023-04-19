'I am told': 'Special' Liverpool player is about to leave Anfield just a year after Klopp signed him - Romano











Fabio Carvalho is set to leave Liverpool just one year after joining Liverpool from Fulham.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano was discussing a potential summer clearout at Anfield, and he named Carvalho among those who will leave the club.

Interestingly, the journalist didn’t note that this would be a loan exit, so it sounds as though the ‘special’ youngster could be on his way out permanently if the right offer comes in.

It’s not all that shocking to hear that Carvalho could be going. After all, the youngster has barely played since the turn of the year and it’s clear that he’s not all that fancied by the Liverpool coaching staff.

Carvalho leaving

The journalist shared what he knows about Liverpool and Carvalho.

“I see Liverpool going for two or three midfielders because Naby Keita is out, Oxlade-Chamberlain is out and James Milner needs to decide on his future,” Romano said.

“Will they also go for one more striker or another type of player in one of those positions? Fabio Carvalho I am told is also leaving. We have to see what solution they will find but he is young and he is never playing so it is important to clarify these things.”

Shouldn’t have joined

Fabio Carvalho really should never have joined Liverpool.

Yes, his stock was incredibly high after a remarkable season with Fulham, but at the age of just 20, he wasn’t ready to play for a club like Liverpool, especially under a coach who doesn’t utilise a system with a number 10.

The reality is that Carvalho should’ve stayed at Fulham and naturally progressed into a Premier League player.

It remains to be seen what this young man’s next step is, but this move to Anfield hasn’t worked out as planned.

