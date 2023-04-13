Fabio Capello says he's totally changed his mind about 23-year-old who Arsenal want to sign











Former England boss Fabio Capello has admitted that he’s totally changed his mind about reported Arsenal target Brahim Diaz.

Arsenal look set to bolster their squad in the summer after what has been an exceptional campaign so far.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be dreaming of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the season, but the club are pressing ahead with their transfer plans.

Indeed, the Gunners are reportedly preparing an offer for AC Milan star Brahim Diaz.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a brilliant loan spell at the San Siro after leaving Real Madrid last summer.

He put in another eye-catching performance for the Rossoneri last night as they picked up a 1-0 win in the first-leg of their quarter-final clash against Napoli.

And Fabio Capello has heaped praise on the Spaniard for the impact he’s making under Stefano Pioli this season.

Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Capello admits he was wrong about Diaz

Speaking to Sky Sport Italy, Capello admitted that he’s totally changed his mind about Diaz as a player this season.

“I was wrong about Brahim Diaz… I didn’t like him as a player, I thought he wasn’t at Milan’s level,” Capello said.

“But now he has completely changed, improved. He has matured a lot physically and mentally.

“Before he did a little something, now he does just the things that are needed. Now he makes the difference.” as quoted by Numero Diez.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Diaz has really impressed this season and while Milan do have an option to buy the attacking-midfielder after his loan spell, that could prove to be difficult if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

Of course, Arteta has a wealth of options for the attacking-midfield role at Arsenal, with Martin Odegaard taking his all-round game to a new level this season.

It’s still early days for Fabio Vieira after his switch from Porto last summer, but he has shown glimpses of his quality.

So it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will move for Diaz. They seem to have more pressing concerns at the base of their midfield, with no like-for-like replacement for Thomas Partey currently in the squad.

Show all