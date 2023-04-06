Arsenal ready to make offer for Brahim Diaz this summer











SportMediaset have reported that Premier League leaders Arsenal are ready to make an offer for attacking star Brahim Diaz.

The publication also revealed that AC Milan, who currently have him on a two-year loan deal, want to make the move permanent. The Serie A side are hoping to spend around £19-23 million for the attacking midfielder. Arsenal are ‘willing to invest’ around £26 million for him.

Despite Arsenal willing to spend more, they might lose out as Diaz is happy at Milan. He is also willing to try and get parent club Real Madrid to lower the price for the Italian club.

Although Milan currently have the advantage, they could easily miss out on Champions League qualification next season, whilst Arsenal will not. This could possibly sway Diaz.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal ready to invest in Brahim Diaz

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have mounted a brilliant title challenge this season. This is something no football fans expected. Due to this, next season there will be added pressure. This, combined with Champions League football means they need to improve their squad.

Diaz would be a great asset. The Spaniard is only 23, but has an abundance of experience across Italy, Spain and England for top teams.

Playing for Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan shows that he has the potential to be a good player. He has managed 28 goals and 14 assists throughout his career so far.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli heaped praise on Diaz recently. He told sempremilan: “He is a great player, with enormous qualities and very useful for the way we play.”

The Gunners already have a crop of young talent, and Diaz would be another one that they could add to the list. If they want to consistently compete at the top, they need to think about the long term, and Diaz would help them with their project.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Show all