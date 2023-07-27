Aston Villa are proving to be very ambitious operators in the transfer window this summer.

The Villans have already signed Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby this summer, but they may not be done there.

Indeed, it has been reported as of late that the Midlands club have been offered the chance to sign Joao Felix, and speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Dean Jones has corroborated that story.

Jones has noted that Felix has been offered to Villa, and he’s rather worried about this rumour, claiming that Felix is never the type of player who should be considering a move to Villa Park.

Felix offered

Jones spoke about the Portuguese ace.

“Yeah look, he has been touted all over the place this summer, the fact he has been offered to Aston Villa I find extremely worrying for a player who should be playing for a team competing for the Champions League. I know that Villa are on the up, but they shouldn’t have a chance of signing Joao Felix, but it’s a sign of where both parties are heading. Villa are optimistic and ambitious and Felix is becoming realistic about where he can land right now,” Jones said.

Stars have aligned

So much has needed to happen for Felix to Villa to sound like a genuinely viable transfer, and, luckily for Villa, those stars have aligned.

Villa’s rise has perfectly coincided with Felix’s fall, so much so that they’re now very much a side that a player like Felix will be have to consider signing.

Whether or not this move comes to fruition or not remains to be seen, but the fact that we’re even talking about this move shows how far Villa have come over the past 12 months.