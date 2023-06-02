Report: Aston Villa keen on 23-year-old backed to become one of world's best











Aston Villa have emerged as a potential destination for Joao Felix, according to reports.

The Villans have enjoyed an outstanding season under Unai Emery and will play in the Europa Conference League next term.

With that in mind, Villa will likely be looking to bolster their ranks to fight on four fronts. They may even aim for silverware in 2023-24.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo – via Sport Witness – has now claimed that the Villans are eyeing one of the most highly rated young forwards in the world.

Back in 2019, Felix joined Atletico Madrid to much fanfare for a reported £113million fee from Benfica.

Colchoneros teammate Koke backed him (as per ESPN) to become “one of the best players in the world”.

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Felix. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea.

Now he’s back at Atletico after the Blues opted not to retain his services. He finds himself in a bit of a limbo.

Emery rates Felix highly

Apparently, Felix’s parent club – as well as his agents – want him to have moved elsewhere by July pre-season.

Villa boss Emery is a big fan of Felix, having previously described him as a “special player”.

Indeed, the Villans manager tried to sign him in January. However, the Portuguese was after a Champions League side.

Now, Villa could well get a second chance at bringing Felix to Villa Park in wake of different circumstances.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Admittedly, the Villans have to be mindful of the finances involved.

Last season, Felix’s Chelsea loan reportedly cost them around £9million plus £200,000-a-week in wages.

Villa should balance their ambitions with realism and build sustainably instead of going all-out in pursuit of glory.

Nonetheless, this is certainly an interesting lead and links with Felix show that the Villans are a club going places.