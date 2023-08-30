Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks with Barcelona to sign Ansu Fati on a season-long loan deal.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, which claims that Fati has done a U-turn over his future at Barcelona.

Tottenham are in the market for a forward player and have been heavily linked with a move for Brennan Johnson.

The Nottingham Forest forward is likely to cost around £50 million if Spurs want to bring him in before Friday’s deadline. But they are seemingly working on a deal to sign Ansu Fati too.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are negotiating a loan deal with Barca to sign Fati.

And reports from Spain claim the talks have progressed to an advanced stage.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Fati

Marca reports that Fati has ‘changed his mind’ and wants to leave Barcelona before the transfer window shuts.

This is due to a realisation he won’t feature regularly under Xavi after playing just 47 minutes so far this season.

His decision shocked Barcelona after he was against a move away from the club up until yesterday.

Barca are in talks with several clubs over loaning Fati out, with negotiations between the La Liga giants and Spurs at an advanced stage.

Spurs are apparently assuring Fati he will play a greater role in North London under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Dax Images/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Fati has been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent and seems to be emerging as a real option for Tottenham.

The Spaniard broke into Barcelona’s first-team back in 2020 and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in La Liga.

He’s struggled to nail down a place in Barca’s side since and his progress has been hampered by injuries.

While bringing in Fati would be a gamble from Tottenham’s point of view, it would be a relatively low-risk one should the move be a loan deal.

The youngster is clearly a talented player and he could thrive in an attacking set-up under Postecoglou.