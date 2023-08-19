Arsenal are expected to be on the market to find a new full-back, and Kyle Walker-Peters, who once played for Tottenham Hotspur, could apparently be open to joining the Gunners.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs on GiveMeSport, who claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side will have to be diplomatic in their approach to sign a new full-back following Jurrien Timber‘s injury.

The journalist thinks Walker-Peters could be an option.

Kyle Walker-Peters could be open to a move to Arsenal

Arsenal suffered a terrible blow after Jurrien Timber damaged his ACL against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Dutchman was expected to have a huge campaign for Arsenal after impressing in pre-season. He looked at home under Mikel Arteta, but unfortunately now, he’s set to miss a large chunk of the season.

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of potential replacements over the last few weeks, including Tottenham old-boy Kyle Walker-Peters (The Express), who suffered relegation from Southampton last season.

Jacobs has had his say on the situation, and he has claimed that Walker-Peters could be open to a move to the Emirates provided he is guaranteed sufficient game time.

The journalist said: “When you look to bring someone in, you can’t necessarily go for somebody that – once Timber returns – is not going to have an integral role within the team. This is where I think Arsenal need to be diplomatic in who they’re looking for.

“A player like Kyle Walker-Peters could be open to the move but would still want guarantees of minutes and game-time.

“I wonder whether Arsenal will look for more of a stop-gap than necessarily a permanent-type signing in order to ensure that they don’t rock the boat or the chemistry within the side.”

Tottenham fans won’t like this

Walker-Peters joined Tottenham Hotspur as a teenager back in 2013.

The ‘extraordinary‘ defender spent seven years on their books and made 24 senior appearances, most of which came under Mauricio Pochettino during his time at the club.

Spurs let Walker-Peters leave permanently in 2020, and the full-back has been ‘brilliant’ since. He has been on the radar of a number of big clubs, and he could finally get a move this month.

However, if Walker-Peters decides to join Arsenal, we’re sure there will be some angry noises coming out from the other side of North London.