‘Extraordinary’ defender has decided to move to La Liga instead of signing for Arsenal

It’s been an unusually quiet deadline day for Arsenal this time around after they got their business done earlier on in the window.

The Gunners moved quickly to land a number of top targets including Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

Of course, Timber has since been injured and ruled out for the season and that had left Arsenal potentially looking for another new signing.

However, one player they could have moved for, Eric Garcia, will definitely not be joining the Gunners.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Eric Garcia moving to La Liga instead of Arsenal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Garcia has now opted to sign for La Liga side Girona for his next move.

Romano has confirmed that Garcia will move to Girona on loan from Barcelona, ending any hope Arsenal might have had of doing a late deal.

Whether or not Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will live to regret not making a move for another defender, remains to be seen.

Garcia, of course, is no stranger to English football and Mikel Arteta following his spell with Manchester City.

Before moving to Barca, City had placed a £30m asking price on Garcia’s head, such was how highly they rated him.

Arsenal will hope to bundle through the season until January when they’ll likely revisit their options, depending on how their league form is going.