Tottenham Hotspur’s latest signing Luka Vuskovic has now been compared to Manchester City’s Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

Spurs had an excellent summer, but they didn’t just stop their transfer business after the window shut. The North Londoners kept their eye open for opportunities, and 16-year-old Vuskovic became a key target.

Tottenham made the move official this week.

Tottenham new-boy Luka Vuskovic is one of the most talented defenders of his age.

Numerous clubs across Europe had been keeping an eye on the Croatian, but it was Spurs who beat everyone else for his signature this week.

Vuskovic is still only 16, but there are already signs that he will become a top-class defender. He has the potential to reach the very top, and Zoran Vulic, who is said to have worked individually with the teenager in the past, believes he’s in the same bracket as Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol.

Speaking to Sportske Novosti, the Hajduk Split legend said: “What he has inside him is an exceptional feeling for the ball. Many say that he and his brother (Hamburg’s Mario Vuskovic) lack speed, but I don’t know who is the fastest stopper in the world.

“Next to today’s fast, light strikers, stout stoppers have little chance. The Vušković family plays football with their head, and there are really few of them.

“I would not like to burden Luka with big announcements, but I have to put him in the category of players like Gvardiol and (Josip) Sutalo. That’s how I see his future, given that I know his physical and mental abilities.”

TBR View:

When Josko Gvardiol was still at RB Leipzig, Tottenham were heavily linked with a move to sign him on more than one occasion.

The 21-year-old is an elite defender. He was outstanding in Germany and for Croatia, and the fact that Pep Guardiola decided to break the bank to sign him shows just how good he is.

Tottenham never really stood a chance in the race to sign Gvardiol, so they’ve gone and brought in a youngster who could perhaps one day become as good as the Manchester City defender.

It will be interesting to see how Vuskovic will develop at Spurs in the coming years.