‘Exceptional’ player had heart set on Liverpool move this summer despite Manchester United interest

Ryan Gravenberch always had his heart set on joining Liverpool this summer, despite the midfielder also attracting interest from Manchester United in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that Bayern Munich only changed their stance on selling the Dutchman 72 hours before the deadline.

Ryan Gravenberch became Liverpool’s final addition of the window. The 21-year-old joined in a £34 million deal after a difficult time at Bayern.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite his struggles, he was attracting plenty of interest. Liverpool were obviously very keen on signing Gravenberch. But Manchester United also had their eye on him in their own pursuit of a central midfielder.

Gravenberch only had eyes for Liverpool despite Manchester United interest

However, The Athletic reports that Gravenberch only had eyes for Liverpool. Erik ten Hag would ultimately end up with Sofyan Amrabat before the deadline.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Athletic claims that some at Liverpool have drawn parallels between Gravenberch and Gini Wijnaldum. Meanwhile, he spoke extensively with both Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo ahead of the move.

And it seems that the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp greatly appealed to the youngster. Klopp has already suggested Gravenberch is an ‘exceptional’ talent.

Liverpool deserve huge credit for the way they have come through the window. They lost so many midfielders who were previously vital to the club.

And the players who have come in look to have so much potential. Dominik Szoboszlai has made a flying start to life on Merseyside. And Alexis Mac Allister is already proven in the Premier League.

Wataru Endo has the potential to be an underrated signing. And Gravenberch possesses so much talent. So Liverpool already have such an exciting group in the middle of the park.

It may take Gravenberch a little time given how little he did play for Bayern. But there appears to be a real sense from both Liverpool and the player himself that the move is absolutely ideal for all parties.