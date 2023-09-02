Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have an ‘exceptional’ 21-year-old in their ranks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight over signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Late on transfer deadline day, the Reds got the move for the Netherlands international over the line.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool signed Gravenberch for around £43.4million from Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch, who has penned a five-year deal, was the fourth and final Liverpool signing of the summer.

The Reds have reportedly been tracking him for several seasons, and now they’ve got their man.

Liverpool apparently see him as a player who can feature in different positions and systems in midfield.

Klopp, speaking to the Reds media team ahead of the Aston Villa game, sung Gravenberch’s praises.

“Really happy to bring him in because he’s an exceptional talent,” he said. “Everybody knows that.”

Klopp continued: “There is everything there what you need.

“Ryan knows he has to improve things but that’s with 21, it would be crazy if not.

“But he is super-talented, he can drive the ball, he can be really a box-to-box threat, he is going there.

“He has a good eye for a pass and a good pass. Really excited. It fits into our squad.

“I said before, we have a big challenge to reinvent pretty much one of the most successful midfields this club ever had, and I really like it.”

Gravenberch’s Liverpool debut is likely to come after the international break, against Wolves on 16 September.

As per Goal.com, the player’s paperwork was not registered with the Premier League in time for the 21-year-old to feature for his new club against Aston Villa this Sunday.

Our view

Liverpool have certainly had to reinvent their entire midfield after the summer saw multiple players leave.

While some left on frees, losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League meant the Reds had to start again.

However, they’ve managed it. Four new midfielders have come in, all of them top quality, and with a good mix of experience and potential between them.