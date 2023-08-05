‘Exceptional’ player could now follow Van de Ven and Phillips to Tottenham

Tottenham are ramping up their transfer business ahead of the new season and are close to announcing a deal for Micky van de Ven.

The Dutchman is set to join in a deal worth more than £40m and his arrival will give Ange Postecoglou the defensive signing he has craved.

However, it doesn’t look like Tottenham are stopping there either. And with Ashley Phillips also set to arrive from Blackburn for a nominal fee, FootballTransfers have reported that Edmund Tapsoba appears to be on his way to Spurs as well.

Tapsoba looks like being part of a major clearout by Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The German side have already sold Moussa Diaby for big money and more could follow.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

FootballTransfers‘ report claims that Tapsoba appears to be ‘heading’ for Tottenham.

Whether or not Tapsoba does end up signing for Spurs remains to be seen really. The arrival of Van de Ven might well change things and it would be a surprise to see both arrive for such big money.

The ‘exceptional‘ Tapsoba has starred over in Leverkusen after signing for around £16m. It’s expected Bayer would be asking for north of £40m to even consider his sale this summer.

Tottenham could do far worse than get both

While the signing of Van de Ven eases things for Tottenham, you can never have too many good players. So if a deal to get Tapsoba signed is available, it’s one they should push to do.

Tapsoba is clearly a very good defender and one Tottenham have tracked for some time now.

If the deal can be done, even for big money, then Daniel Levy would be wise to back his new manager.