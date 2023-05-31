'Exceptional': Michael Owen raves about 43-year-old manager who Spurs reportedly are keen on











Michael Owen has hailed Steve Cooper as one of the Managers of the Season after he was linked with a move to Tottenham

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen was reviewing his pre-season predictions, and before a ball was kicked, he stated that Cooper would be his Manager of the Year.

Of course, Cooper isn’t the Manager of the Year, but Owen was quite happy with his pick, stating that he’s done and exceptional job with Nottingham Forest and that he may well pick Cooper again next year.

However, with recent reports linking Cooper to Tottenham, if the 43-year-old is to win the Manager of the Year next term, he may have to do it in north London rather than the East Midlands.

Owen hails Cooper

The pundit spoke highly of the Tottenham manager target.

“I’ve had some bad shouts there, but I’m not embarrassed by that one. I think Steve Cooper has done an exceptional job and I wouldn’t be shy of picking him again next year, he’s an exceptional manager who has done well with a lot of changes in that squad,” Owen said.

Done well

Owen may be over-egging it a bit when he says that he’s happy with his Cooper for Manager of the Year prediction, but it has to be said that he’s done well.

For a start, he’s stayed in his job, which is more than most other Premier League managers at the start of the season could say, and while Forest spent massively, integrating all of those new players wasn’t an easy job.

Of course, things started poorly, but in the end he did manage to keep Forest up, and that’s really all that was asked of him at the start of the year.

Cooper has done a good job, but whether or not his achievements this season are enough to merit interest from Tottenham is up for debate.

