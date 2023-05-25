Report: 'Incredible' 43-year-old PL manager could soon come into contention for Tottenham job











Steve Cooper could come into contention for the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s job after the chances of Arne Slot taking over were dashed on Thursday.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests Tottenham are considering Ange Postecoglou as they continue their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Heading into Thursday, it appeared that Slot was on a clear pole position to become Tottenham boss. However, early on in the morning, it became apparent that the Dutchman was not planning to leave Feyenoord.

Tottenham could consider Steve Cooper

Tottenham fans would be forgiven for being incredibly worried. Spurs’ manager searches never seem to be straightforward. And it does appear that they are hearing more about bosses not taking the job.

Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But there are other names in the frame. And The Times reports that Steve Cooper is another candidate who could move into contention as Tottenham continue their search.

Cooper, of course, has done an ‘incredible‘ job with Nottingham Forest. He took over when Forest were languishing at the bottom of the Championship. And he has led the club to safety with one game remaining in their first year back in the Premier League.

There appears to be real potential at Forest. They have been ridiculed for how many signings they have made. And they have not got everything right in the market by any means.

But Cooper has done brilliantly. And it will come as no surprise to Forest fans that there may be interest in him this summer.

It does appear that Tottenham are not yet taking a serious interest in Cooper. But clearly, the longer their search goes on, the more likely it will surely be that Spurs decide to pursue the 43-year-old.