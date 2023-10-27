‘Exceptional’: Micah Richards blown away by the pace of 22-year-old Tottenham player

Tottenham defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been on top form this season and Micah Richards was blown away by the pace that the Dutch centre-back has.

Tottenham are surprisingly top of the Premier League, and their defence has been a huge reason for them being undefeated in the division so far this season.

Micky van de Ven brought some excitement when he signed, but no one would have expected the 22 year-old to have as much of an impact as he is having now.

If Tottenham can keep this momentum going through until December then people will start to believe that they could be a serious title contender.

Michah Richards praises Tottenham star Micky van de Ven

No doubt many Spurs players would have received praise for what they have managed to achieve so far this season.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards piled the praise on both van de Ven and Romero, but in particular summer signing van de Ven.

The pundit said: “As a pairing, right now, they have been exceptional. Van de Ven to come in and be so cool, calm and collected. Have you seen his recovery pace? For a big lad he can shift! They are doing great stuff at the moment Spurs.”

The Dutch centre-back is 6 feet 4 inches, and despite him being so tall, it feels like he could be one of the quickest defenders in the Premier League. His own team mates have loved what they have seen from the defender this season, with Guglielmo Vicario recently praising van de Ven.

His pace is a unique skill in the division and no doubt helps him be one of the best centre-backs at this current time.

Not only is van de Ven physical and good in the air, but he can defend quickly and help Spurs recover when the opposition think they have a good counter-attack on their hands. It currently looks like he was a top signing by Tottenham.