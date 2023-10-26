Guglielmo Vicario believes his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Micky van de Ven can become one of the world’s best centre-backs.

Vicario has been speaking to Spurs Play and was asked about Van de Ven’s start to life at Tottenham.

Van de Ven has slotted in seamlessly at Spurs and formed a promising partnership with Cristian Romero.

The 22-year-old made the switch to Tottenham from Wolfsburg over the summer for a fee worth around £34.5 million.

He’s impressed since his arrival and the Dutchman’s pace has been a huge asset for Spurs defensively.

And Vicario believes he has all the attributes to become one of the best centre-backs in world football.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Vicario says Van de Ven can become of the world’s best

Speaking to Spurs Play, Vicario was reflecting on Tottenham’s latest 2-0 win over Fulham.

The goalkeeper was then asked what he has made of Van de Ven’s form this season.

“Micky is amazing,” Vicario said. “He’s one of the fastest defenders I’ve ever seen.

“It’s unbelievable. And he’s a hard-working player, I think his attitude and mentality is the best part of him.

“He’s also a technical player as well. He has all the qualities to become one of the best centre-backs in the world.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham’s summer business is proving to be some of their best in recent memory as Van de Ven, Vicario and James Maddison have all excelled.

While Maddison has undoubtedly been the standout performer so far, Van de Ven has deservedly earned plenty of plaudits for his displays at the back.

The Dutchman boasts some exceptional qualities that make him the perfect centre-back for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

It’s hard to disagree with Vicario’s comments on Van de Ven and at just 22, you get the feeling the best is yet to come from the defender.