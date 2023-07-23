‘Exceptional’ forward considering changing agents, amid reports Tottenham want to sign him

Tottenham could find themselves in the market for a new striker very soon if Harry Kane decides the time has come to up sticks and leave for Bayern Munich.

Kane’s future is once again the major talking point this summer at Spurs. This, despite a new manager and a number of new signings already being made.

Of course, should Kane leave, Tottenham need replacements lined up. And one of the names who is of interest to Spurs is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The England striker is currently banned but will return this season.

However, despite his ban, The Sun reports that Toney is considering a change in agents in case the time to push a move away from Brentford comes.

The Sun reports how Toney is considering joining the CAA Stellar agency. They have top stars such as Jack Grealish on the books and previously looked after former Spurs ace, Gareth Bale.

Toney has excelled since coming into the Premier League with Brentford. The big striker has banged in goals for fun and despite being caught out off the field, is expected to be among the goals again this term.

Planning for a move

Toney probably won’t angle for a move, given how Brentford have clearly stuck by him through his off field problems.

However, lining up a move to a super agency like CAA means Toney obviously has eyes on a potential move down the line.

If Kane does leave Spurs, then Toney would surely relish the chance of stepping into the England skipper’s shoes.

Lauded by Pep Guardiola as an ‘exceptional‘ forward at this level, Toney would shine at Tottenham if given the chance.

Whether or not Brentford would ever sell, though, is another question entirely.