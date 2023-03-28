Everton now keen to sign £22m Beto, they missed out on him in January











While Everton’s Premier League survival remains in the balance, it is now reported that Italy may provide Everton with the striking reinforcements needed this summer, with moves for Beto and Duvan Zapata back on the Blues radar.

The Toffees have scored a woeful 22 goals in 28 league games so far this season and are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, and are now reportedly keen to sign £22m forward Beto from Italian side Udinese.

The £60m sale of Richarlison last summer, followed by Anthony Gordon’s £45m January departure have been compounded by reoccurring injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, leaving the Blues with limited options upfront, but Beto may provide the solution to Everton’s striking woes.

Photo by Alessio Marini/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Portuguese striker was reportedly an option in January, but a deal could not be struck, and Everton resorted to recalling Ellis Simms from his loan deal at Sunderland, ending the window empty-handed.

However, Tutto Atalanta reports that Everton could yet reignite their interest in the 25-year-old forward this summer, and Udinese ‘could sell’ the attacker should a suitable offer arrive.

Beto would be a smart addition to Sean Dyche’s side, with nine goals in 27 games for the Serie A side so far this season, contributing one assist. A goal every three appearences is an impressive return, and such a tally would see him crowned Everton’s top scorer.

The report also states that Everton may look to Italy once more for striking reinforcements, with Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata still on the club’s radar following interest in January.

Beto and Zapata would bring potency back to the Everton frontline

The Colombian international is six years Beto’s senior, but has been prolific throughout his career, with 67 goals in 143 games during his time in Bergamo, and would be a smart buy despite his age, if the price was right.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Zapata’s current deal expires in 2024, while Beto is under contract until 2026, so it will be interesting to see which player Everton choose to prioritise, should they reignite their interest this summer.

Whether Zapata, Beto or another alternative joins the Blues, Everton have to support Sean Dyche in this summer’s transfer window, and at least one forward is an absolute must to bring goals back to Goodison Park.