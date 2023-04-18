‘Exceptional coach’: Spurs now considering a manager Heung-Min Son was so excited about recently











According to Kicker, Jurgen Klinsman is now a candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur job after Antonio Conte’s sacking.

The north London club have been linked with almost every manager on the planet at this point as they go all around the houses once again, and, inevitably, they’re now being linked with one of their most legendary modern figures.

Indeed, Klinsmann is now reportedly a candidate and it’s not at all surprising to hear that he’s in the mix. After all, he still has admirers within Spurs including one Heung-Min Son.

Klinsmann is, of course, the current manager of South Korean, being hired earlier this year, and Son was very excited to work with the German when he got the job.

Son excited by Klinsmann

Son spoke about Klinsmann when he came in as his national team manager, describing him as a ‘great man’ stating how excited he was to work with him.

“At Tottenham we still have people who spent time with coach Klinsmann back in his playing days and he has such as sterling reputation. I have only had brief conversations with him, but I could already tell he was a great man who cares so much about players. Tottenham officials told me we have an exceptional coach for South Korea and that only raised my expectations,” Son said.

Interesting option

Klinsmann wouldn’t be the most inspiring appointment of all time, but, he would be a very intriguing one.

As Son says, he has a number of admirers within Tottenham, the fans love him and he does have experience managing at the highest of levels in the past, taking charge of both Germany and Bayern Munich in his career.

Klinsmann may not be the tactical master that someone like Roberto De Zerbi is proving to be, but he is a Spurs hero and he would potentially light a fresh fire under this squad.

