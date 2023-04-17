Tottenham considering Jurgen Klinsmann as next manager to replace Conte











Tottenham are considering a shock name in their search for a new manager, this time in the form of former striker, Jurgen Klinsmann.

Klinsmann is currently in work and actually only took up his latest job with South Korea just after the World Cup had ended.

However, reports from Kicker – via GGFN – claim that Klinsmann is actually on the list of names being considered by Tottenham and Daniel Levy.

Legend

There aren’t too many players who have legendary status from the Premier League era with Spurs. But Klinsmann is definitely one of them.

The German striker is a popular figure at the club and in a way, he might be what Tottenham need right now. Fans would certainly try and buy into him and he does have an affinity for the club.

Of course, his record as a manager is inconsistent. But as a player, he won the lot, and has a World Cup to his name from his time playing for Germany.

Kicker reports that along with names such as Graham Potter, Julian Nagelsmann, and Vincent Kompany, Klinsmann is being considered by the Tottenham board.

Klinsmann has previously stated he spoke to Levy about the Spurs job before Nuno Santo got the role.

TBR’s View: Klinsmann might have been a good short-term option

This would have been ideal if Tottenham had decided to go with someone like Klinsmann after Conte left. On a short-term basis, simply to lift the club, the Spurs legend might have been ideal.

But longer term, Tottenham fans would question his appointment. His managerial record is not all that in the main, he’s taken international or media jobs.

Of course, things might work out and Daniel Levy will see plus sides in going for someone like Klinsmann. But on the whole, while the idea might sound endearing to some, it would be a tad underwhelming for most Spurs fans.