27-year-old Everton target Moussa Dembele is set to join Steven Gerrard’s Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

That’s according to Foot Mercato who say the Saudi Pro League side are negotiating a deal with the striker who is a free agent after leaving Lyon.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Moussa Dembele has long been linked with a move back to English football after he left Fulham back in 2016.

The French striker, who has surprisingly never made a senior appearance for France, has enjoyed stints at Celtic, Lyon and Atletico Madrid.

But with the striker now free to negotiate with teams, it seems Steven Gerrad’s side will be his next destination.

Jordan Henderson is set to sign for the club imminently and the two signings will be a huge boost for the team.

Everton have long been credited with interest and links resurfaced last month as the club started looking for a striker.

The striking position was a huge issue for Sean Dyche when he came in last season.

Main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the majority of games through injury and Neal Maupay wasn’t up to the task.

It’s a real credit to Dyche that he kept the side up without a recognised striker in a lot of their games.

However, with Dembele now close to Al Ettifaq, and other target El Bilal Toure getting closer to Atalanta, Everton fans may be increasingly worried.

Everton target Dembele has chosen Steven Gerrard’s side

Although there’s little talk of a proper approach from Everton, their interest in Dembele did make a lot of sense.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality across Europe and has seven UEFA Champions League goals to his name.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Any Everton fans who were hoping to see the forward sign may be increasingly frustrated given it’s Steven Gerrard’s side he’s chosen.

The Liverpool legend will have considerable pull at his new club which is demonstrated by Jordan Henderson’s signing.

Gerrard aside, Everton fans will be very keen for their club to be more proactive in the coming weeks.

El Bilal Toure remains an option even if Atalanta have made a step forward.

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga appears to have chosen a move to Nottingham Forest over Dyche’s side.

It’s a big summer for Everton who need to improve on a poor January transfer window.